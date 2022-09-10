In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy, who was playing at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, was attacked by a pitbull dog. The locals tried to rescue the child, but before that, the dog badly bit the child's face and ear. The child has got about 150 stitches on his face. "We've imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the owner for keeping the dog without registration. We will take further action as per law," said Circle Officer Ritesh Tripathi.

