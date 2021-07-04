Philippines, July 4: A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force crashed with 85 people on board, reports said. As per details by news agency AFP, Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana confirmed that a Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashed as several people have been rescued. The rescue operations are ongoing at the crash site. As many as 40 people have been rescued so far from the wreckage of the burning military cargo plane.

As per details available, the military aircraft was carrying troops and crashed in the southern province. Reports inform that the plane crashed after missing the runway. Sobejana said the rescued ones were rushed to the hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

Check Tweets:

A C-130 aircraft of Philippine Air Force (T.N. 5125) with 85 people onboard crashed today after missing runway at the time of landing. There are reports of atleast 40 rescued pic.twitter.com/I1yPR1natO — Abhishek Saxena (@tagabhishek) July 4, 2021

Reports inform that the plane crashed shortly before landing in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Sobejana told reporters that the plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.

