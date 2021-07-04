Philippines military plane crashes with 85 people aboard, says reports

Philippines military plane crashes with 85 people aboard, reports sayhttps://t.co/cMWLrlMQ3w pic.twitter.com/Ev0khLz7MN — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 4, 2021

C130 plane of Philippine Air Force with 85 people aboard crashes in Brgy

BREAKING: A C130 plane of the Philippine Air Force crashed in Brgy. Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu at 11:30 a.m. today, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Cirilito Sobejana confirms. He says rescue operations for passengers and crew are ongoing. https://t.co/sDo55hwVGt pic.twitter.com/iPKH9xZWsE — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) July 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)