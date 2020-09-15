Islamabad, September 15: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb town in Pakistan on Tuesday morning. According to details available, the PAF aircraft crashed during a routine training mission. As per details by the Pakistani media, the pilot has been safely ejected from the ill-fated aircraft. The Pindigheb town where the plane crash took place, is located in Punjab province of Pakistan. This is the fifth such incident since the start of this year.

"The pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property has been reported on ground," Pakistani news agency Dawn reported. It added saying that the PAF said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash. Pakistan Constructs New Airfield in PoK's Manshera,150 Km From Srinagar.

Here's the tweet:

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, Attock during a routine training mission. Pilot ejected safely: Pakistan media — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Earlier in March, a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals. The aircraft was undertaking reharsals for the March 23 parade. Pakistani Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred in the crash, reports said. Prior to this on February 12, another PAF aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district.

