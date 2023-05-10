Warsaw, May 10: A knife attack at an orphanage in Poland has left one teenage girl dead and nine others injured, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the village of Tomislawice at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency. Germany Knife Attack: Two Killed, Five Injured in Assault Inside Kiel-Hamburg Train, Suspect Arrested.

Five of the injured were hospitalised, while the rest received medical treatment at the scene, the Polish Press Agency quoted local police and the prosecutor's office as saying. The 19-year-old perpetrator had been detained by the police, it said. Brussels Knife Attack Video: Man Shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’, Stabs Commuter at Train Station in Gare Du Midi; Disturbing CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

The police were working at the scene under the supervision of the prosecutor to determine the perpetrator's motives and the course of the crime, the Polish Press Agency added.

