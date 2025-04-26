Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has reportedly died by suicide. According to news agencies Spectator Index and BNO News, her family confirmed the news of her death. The 41-year-old, a sexual abuse victim, passed away in Neergabby, Australia. "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking," her family told NBC News. The news of her passing away comes days after Virginia Giuffre shred a post about having "four days to live". In her post, Virginia said that she met with a severe car accident and told her followers about the "impending death due to kidney failure caused by the crash". Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Abuse Accuser Injured in Car Crash, Says She Has ‘Just 4 Days To Live’ After Suffering Kidney Failure in Bus Accident (View Viral Post).

Virginia Giuffre Dies by Suicide

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has died of suicide — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 26, 2025

Family Confirms Death of Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has died by suicide, her family says - NBC pic.twitter.com/4MZ278wXiZ — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2025

Virginia Giuffre's Viral Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Roberts (@virginiarobertsrising11)

