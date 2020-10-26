Idlib, October 26: At least 34 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria were killed in Russian airstrikes on Monday. According to a war monitor, Russia conducted airstrikes in the Jabal Duwayli area of Idlib province in northwest Syria. Failaq al-Sham faction was targeted in the Russian strikes. Several rebels were also wounded in the attack.

Notably, the Syrian government forces backed by Russia have managed to driven back rebels to a pocket of territory adjoining Turkey. Notably, in March this year, Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire in northern Syria. Turkey is backing rebel groups against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. US Blocks UN Statement Backing Syria Ceasefire: Diplomats.

Ankara has sent troops into Syria not only to stop advances of the government forces but also stop the influx of refugees into Turkey. Russia’s military involvement n the Syrian Civil War began in 2015 after Assad's request for help. Turkey, Russia Agree Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib.

Last month, a report by UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that Turkish forces brought in a new batch of military gears and logistic support to Turkish observation points in Idlib. It said that Turkey had brought in 6,330 military vehicles and thousands of troops into Syria since the ceasefire went into force in March. The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the presence of Turkish forces in Syria, branding them as "forces of occupation."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).