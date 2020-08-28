Tokyo, August 28: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may resign from the post over health issues, reported global news agency AFP. There are reports that Shinzo Abe will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon. In the press conference, he may address growing concerns about his health. Notably, in the past one week, the Japanese PM visited a hospital twice for a check-up.

Abe is reportedly suffering from chronic illness. However, ruling party officials, denied reports of the Japanese PM's deteriorating health. Abe's every visit to the hospital, lasted for over seven hours, reported Al Jazeera. This fuelled reports of Abe's health issues. Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister, Admitted to Tokyo Hospital for 'Health Check-up'.

Even Japan's national broadcaster NHK has claimed that Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened. Abe is suffering from chronic condition ulcerative colitis since his teens. On Monday, the Japanese PM completed eight years in the office. Abe became the prime minister for the second time in 2012. He resigned abruptly from the post in 2007.

