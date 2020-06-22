Seoul, June 22: South Korea is keeping a close eye on the North Korean military movements regarding Pyongyang's plan to send propaganda leaflets across the border while leaving open all response options, including military action, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) had reported that North Korea has printed 12 million leaflets intended to be distributed in South Korea as part of an information campaign against Seoul. South Korea Approves Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir for Coronavirus Patients.

The Special equipment will be prepared in order to spread the leaflets, including over 3,000 air balloons of various types, KCNA reported, adding that printing houses in North Korea are accelerating preparations for the printing of an additional several million leaflets. It is retaliation to Seoul's failure to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

Reacting to this, Yonhap quoted Colonel Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), as saying in a regular press briefing,"We are closely monitoring moves by the North Korean military regarding the leafleting round-the-clock. In preparations for diverse possibilities, we maintain a firm readiness posture."

During the parliamentary committee meeting, Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that the authorities were keeping a close watch on the North Korea's related movements, and any possible military responses to the leafleting "would depend on what methods North Korea will use and how it acts."