Colombo, June 13: Over 700 people were killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka during the first four months of this year, the police said on Tuesday. Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the media that a total of 8,202 accidents occurred during the given period, reports Xinhua news agency. Sri Lanka: Refugees Anguish as UNHCR Office Set to Close.

Out of these incidents, 2,799 involved motorbikes, while another 1,399 involved three-wheelers, the spokesman noted. Thalduwa said that 220 motorcyclists, 102 passengers and 179 pedestrians were among the fatalities, advising drivers to be careful to avoid accidents. Sri Lanka Bus Accident: 14 Killed, 31 Hurt as Bus Falls Down into Precipice in Badulla District (Watch Video).

Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, killing 2,485 people, according to the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).