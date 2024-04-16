Sydney, April 16: Australian police are treating a stabbing at a Sydney church as a terrorist attack, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said on Tuesday.

Police were called to Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, western Sydney, on Monday evening, following reports of a stabbing where two people had been injured, Webb said. Australia Shocker: Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Stabbed Multiple Times During Mass at Wakeley Church in Sydney, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

A 16-year-old boy, who had been restrained by members of the public, was arrested by police. Webb said the boy allegedly made comments as he launched the attack. "After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident." Who Is Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel? All You Need to Know About the Priest Stabbed at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Australia's Sydney.

Disturbing Video of Attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel:

🚨NEW- Sydney Church Stabbing Deemed a Terrorist Attack by Police📍Sydney, Australia | Via @OvertonLive By now, you have probably seen the video circulating on X of the brutal stabbing attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service earlier today. Bishop Emmanuel… pic.twitter.com/fIHNpv3CKb — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) April 16, 2024

Christians Raise Cross in Streets After Attack:

Sydney, Australia 🇦🇺 officially calls the church stabbing a “terrorist act.” Christians are seen raising the cross in streets after just after that terror attack! pic.twitter.com/z3RKDHXPlF — Gary Gensler (Parody) (@GaryGenslerMeme) April 16, 2024

The boy was taken to hospital where he remained under police guard. He had undergone surgery for injuries sustained during the alleged attack. While police were responding to the incident, a large crowd gathered outside the church, Webb said.

Projectiles were thrown at officers, with a number of injured and hospitalized, she said. "This is unacceptable. Police attended the incident in Wakeley last night to assist that community in response to calls for assistance, and the crowd turned on police," Webb said.

The attack came two days after six people were killed and dozens injured in a stabbing at a Sydney shopping centre. Police said that the attack was carried out by a man suffering poor mental health and was not thought to be terror-related.

