Texas Independence Day 2020: Know History And Significance of Texas Revolution

Texas Independence Day is observed to commemorate the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836. With this document signed by 59 delegates on March 2, settlers officially declared independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas. Therefore, Texas Independence Day is celebrated on March 2. The Republic of Texas was annexed by the United States on December 29, 1845.

It all began in 1820, US citizen Moses Austin sought permission from the Spanish government in Mexico to settle in Texas which had a thin Mexican population. Austin got the permission but died soon thereafter. Later, his son, Stephen F. Austin, took over the land. In 1821, Mexico gained independence from Spain. Austin struck a deal with the new Mexican government that allowed him to lead some 300 families to the Brazos River.

In succeeding years, settlers from the US arrived and the Americans soon outnumbered the resident Mexicans. As conflicts between Mexican and American settlers started arising, the Mexican government, in 1830, took measures to stop the influx of Americans. In the meantime, Austin called for statehood for Texas in the Mexican federation. In 1834, Santa Anna, a soldier and politician, became dictator of Mexico and sought to crush rebellions in Texas and other areas.

In 1835, Anglo residents of Gonzales launched a cannon against the Mexican troops and pushed them back. This is considered the first battle of the Texas Revolution. Subsequently, American settlers set up a provisional state government in Texas and an army under Sam Houston. Several minor battles were fought and won by Texan forces and Houston continued to raise the strength of the army.

On February 23, Santa Anna and some 3,000 Mexican troops besieged the Alamo. This led to violent confrontations between Mexicans and Texan forces at various places. On March 2, Texas' revolutionary government formally declared its independence from Mexico. Houston was Texas’ first elected president.