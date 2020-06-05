Twitter Disables US President Donald Trump's Campaign Tribute Video to George Floyd Claiming Copyright Issue

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, June 5: Twitter has disabled US President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd claiming copyright complaint. According to a Reuters update, the three minutes and forty-five seconds long video was posted on June 3. Twitter reportedly took it down on Thursday.

Washington Post reports that the video in which, the US President said "we hear their pleas” of protesters in the notorious killing of the Minneapolis black man, received more than a million views before being pulled down by Twitter. Donald Trump Fires Fresh Salvo, Says 'Twitter Doing Nothing to Check Lies, Propaganda of China or Radical Left Democratic Party'.

Twitter Disables Donald Trump Campaign Tribute to George Floyd:

Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd claiming copyright complaint pic.twitter.com/Nfvovr7yas — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2020

In March, Twitter deleted a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican activist Charlie Kirk for violating its rules over novel coronavirus misinformation. Twitter also recently flagged a tweet from Trump over George Floyd that violated Twitter policies about glorifying violence.

The micro-blogging platform cited that the Tweet violated its policies regarding the glorification of violence "based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today".

Nationwide violent protests have erupted in the US after a white police officer kneeled on 46-year-old George Floyd's neck, killing him on the spot on May 25 in Minneapolis. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the protesters demonstrating against the killing of Floyd to refrain from violence. He had said the violent protests give an opportunity to President Donald Trump “to tweet about looting rather than murder by a police officer.”