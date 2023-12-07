London, December 7: According to The Independent, a 14-year-old boy died after consuming poisonous berries he discovered while strolling through a park with his father in the United Kingdom's Manchester region. Benn Curran-Nicholls, a teenager with severe autism and intellectual disability, used to frequently walk in the mornings through a nearby park as a kind of exercise. He reportedly paused at a yew tree he liked to climb on a regular basis. The teenager allegedly consumed some berries and leaves from the yew tree without realising they were poisonous, nor did his father.

On September 18, last year, Benn went for a stroll at the park with his father. At six o'clock that evening, the boy started feeling ill and passed out. He was taken by emergency ambulance to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where he passed away on September 19, 2022. Uttar Pradesh: 63 Sheep Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances in Malpur Tatera Village.

His death from "refractory cardiogenic shock due to taxane alkaloid poisoning" after consuming the berries and leaves was documented in the toxicology report. The paper went on to state that despite the rarity of yew tree poisonings, a "number of cases" had been documented. Meanwhile, Andrew Bridgman, Assistant Coroner for Manchester City Council, had concerns about how the authorities handled the situation and their decision not to warn the public about the risks posed by yew trees. Can Lychees Be Poisonous? Litchis Linked to Encephalitis Deaths in Muzaffarpur – How to Eat This Fruit Safely.

After a lengthy discussion, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the council decided against sending out a notice because of worries that it may be more harmful than helpful, considering how seldom yew tree poisoning results in fatalities. We are praying for the family involved in this tragic event. We take this very seriously, and we'll keep asking for best practices guidance and acting upon the coroner's recommendations as soon as possible, a Manchester City Council spokesperson said.

