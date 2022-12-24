Manchester, December 24: In a bizarre incident, a woman in Manchester, UK allegedly punched her boyfriend and used a shard of broken glass to stab him after he woke her up cleaning his flat. The incident took place in July this year when Amanda Bates, 52, was asleep on the man’s sofa when he returned home.

Several reports claimed that despite asking her to leave the house, the woman refused and stayed in the house. On a fateful day, he began cleaning up bits of broken glass and turned on the TV. This disturbed Bates' nap and she then proceeded to punch him in the face. Following the attack, the man pushed her back onto the sofa in self defence. However, she grabbed a piece of the broken glass and stabbed him in the back. Fortunately, the man sustained no serious injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene for a superficial cut. UK Woman, Video-Recorded While Having Sex in Public, Hounded With Abusive Texts and Threats, Says ‘Considered Taking My Life’.

The woman was later arrested and charged with relevant sections. On December 23, Bates pleaded guilty to an offence of attempted wounding at Manchester Crown Court. The court handed the woman a two-year community order, 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirements, and was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am for four weeks. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Stabs Boyfriend After He Comes Late on Date, Arrested.

The woman, in a pre-sentence report prepared on behalf of Bates by the probation service, said she had genuine remorse and was ‘very sorry’ for what she had done.

