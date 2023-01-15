Delhi, January 15: A woman in UK was horrified to discover "furry” mould coming out of her McDonald's cheeseburger. She found it only after she had taken a few big bites out of it. Helena Green and her husband had visited the drive-thru in Thurmaston with their two year old daughter on Friday, December 30.

LeicestershireLive reported that the family ordered a cheeseburger meal and 20 chicken nuggets before parking up to eat the food. Helena says she took a few bites from her burger when she saw a 'blue plastic baked into the dough' which she described as 'disgusting' and 'furry'. UK: Rising Cost of Living Forces British Families To 'Eat Pet Food, Heat Meals on Radiator'; Real Food Become Unaffordable For Many.

She said that she could see something sky blue on the dashboard. When she lifted the top half of the bun, she was disgusted. She had already bitten into the burger and was convinced that must have eaten some of it. UK: Woman Stabs Boyfriend With Broken Glass in Back After Being Woken From Nap, Ordered Two-Year Community Order.

Helena complained to McDonald's customer service after the festive period was over and was asked to send the remains as evidence in an envelope. The burger had been sitting in a zip lock bag and she claims the burger is still in the same condition and has not decomposed until this day.

Helena was also offered some vouchers as a token of goodwill, but she says that she found it insulting and this still doesn't speak of the hygiene standards of the food outlet. She concluded that she won’t ever visit the place again.

