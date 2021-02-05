Washington, February 5: In a horrific incident, a police officer in New York's Rochester used a pepper sprayed on a 9-year-old girl while trying to put her in the police car. This incident that reportedly took place on January 29 was captured on the body camera. As the video went viral, hundreds of residents reportedly took streets protesting against the Rochester Police Department. George Floyd Murder: Derek Chauvin, Former US Police Officer Charged With Floyd's Murder, Released From Prison on $1 Million Bond.

Following the incident, the police department has suspended one officer who sprayed the girl, while two others on the spot have been put on administrative leave, as reported by CNN. “I am not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK. It’s not,” said the Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan in a news briefing earlier this week. George Floyd Protests: 57 Buffalo Police Officers Quit Special Team After 2 Suspended for Allegedly Shoving 75-Year-Old Protester.

As per reports, the police reached the victim's home after they received information about 'family trouble.' The officers were allegedly informed that the girl was suicidal and was threatening to cause harm to herself and to her mother. Police tried to take her to a hospital which she tried to restrain, following which the officer pepper sprayed, handcuffed her and put the girl inside the car.

In the video, the minor girl can be seen crying and calling for her father. She reportedly did not pose any danger to the police and looked completely helpless. Meanwhile, the mother of the victim has said that she will be taking action against the city and the police department as reported by CNN.

