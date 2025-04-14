Sanaa, April 14: The death toll from fresh US airstrikes on the western outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa has risen to six, with 13 others injured, Houthi-run health authorities said in an updated statement. The strikes targeted a ceramic factory in the Bani Matar district, said residents and the health authorities. The roar of fighter jets was reportedly heard across Sanaa before and after the airstrikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, US warplanes carried out two additional strikes in the northern provinces of Marib and Al-Jawf, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV. It noted that the latest air raids have brought the total number of US airstrikes across northern Yemen throughout the day to 25. 'Yemeni Armed Forces Will Not Hesitate To Target All American Warships': Houthis Say They Targeted American Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S Truman and Its Warships in Northern Red Sea After US Strikes.

Hours earlier, the Houthi group claimed responsibility for three airstrikes on Israeli targets, including the Sdot Micha military base and the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel, as well as an unspecified "vital target" in the Ashkelon area, southern Israel. Earlier in the day, Israel's military said that a missile launched from Yemen was "likely intercepted" by its air defence systems before entering Israeli airspace.

Tensions have escalated between the Houthi group and the United States, as well as its ally Israel, in recent weeks, particularly since the US military resumed airstrikes on March 15 against Houthi targets to deter the group from attacking Israeli and US interests in the region. However, the US strikes have failed to deter the militia. In a recent development, the Houthi group issued on Saturday a warning against any potential US-led ground operations in Yemen, vowing to respond with "hell." 'Houthis Will Never Sink US Ships Again!: Donald Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis in Yemen, Says 'There Will Be No Attack by These Houthis'.

The threats come amid circulating reports in local Yemeni media suggesting that the United States may be preparing to support the Yemeni government forces in a ground campaign to retake Sanaa and other northern areas currently under Houthi control. The Houthis, who control vast areas of northern Yemen, have been attacking Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Yemen-based militia claims that it will stop operations if Israel ends the ongoing war in Gaza and allows essential food and medicine into the strip.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).