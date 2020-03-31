US Renews 4 Nuclear Restrictions on Iran for 2 More Months Amid COVID-19 Spread, Calls Tehran's Continued Expansion of Activities 'Unacceptable'

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tehran/Washington, March 31: The United States of America on Tuesday announced that they have renewed four restrictions on the Iranian regime's for an additional 60 days, calling that Iran's continued expansion of nuclear activities as unacceptable. The United States even called Iran's continued nuclear extortion is among the greatest threats to international peace and security.

Informing about the latest decision, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "US is renewing 4 nuclear restrictions on Iran for an additional 60 days. We’ll closely monitor developments in Iran’s nuclear program & can adjust these restrictions at any time. As President (Donald) Trump said, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon." Iran Leader Refuses US Help, Citing Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States heaped more economic pressure on the country by slapping a fresh round of sanctions on more than a dozen Iranian individuals and five companies amid spread of COVID-19. The US Treasury sanctions were announced a day after the family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went missing more than a decade ago.

On Tuesday the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, called for sanctions against countries such as Iran to be rolled back to allow their medical systems to fight COVID-19 and limit its spread. Meanwhile, Tehran asked th billion in emergency funding to fight the outbreak.