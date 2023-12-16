Washington DC, December 16: An elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife to death after refusing to eat pancakes that she cooked for him. Steven Schwartz, 85, was arrested on Thursday and charged with stabbing his wife Sharron Schwartz, 81. The crime took place in US’s Washington DC.

Steven Schwartz “did not want to eat the pancakes she made and stabbed her in the back,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement announcing the arrest. According to documents, Steven Schwartz also stabbed himself but survived. US Shocker: Man Kills, Beheads Mother in New Jersey; Arrested After Cops Find Him Lying Naked on Top of Her Headless Body.

Washington Post reported that when cops reached at their house, they found Sharon Schwartz inside their apartment suffering from stab wounds. Police also found Steven Schwartz with self-inflicted wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Sharon Schwartz succumbed to her injuries and died. US Shocker: Suspicious Mother Catches Teacher Having Sex With Her Son in Car in North Carolina, Accused Arrested.

Steven said his wife tried to make him eat the pancakes and that he has an aversion to food generally. He added that his wife did not deserve to die and he wished he had instead, the affidavit states. Steven said he loved his wife and prayed that the fatal stabbing was just a delusion.

On Thursday, Schwartz pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court via video, the attorney's office said. Judge Sherry Trafford ordered Schwartz be held in jail without bond until his preliminary hearing on January 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).