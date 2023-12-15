New Jersey, December 15: A 46-year-old man in US’s New Jersey has been arrested for killing and beheading his 74-year-old mother. Court documents revealed that when cops reached the spot the man was found by police naked, covered in blood and lying on top of her headless body.

New York Post reported that Jeffrey Surgent from Ocean City, used a knife to kill his mother Alexandria. Surgent called 911 on Friday afternoon confessing he’d just killed his mother. Police arrived to find 74-year-old Alexandri M. Surgent dead in her son’s hallway. US Shocker: Suspicious Mother Catches Teacher Having Sex With Her Son in Car in North Carolina, Accused Arrested.

The victim’s severed head was found a few feet away from where the Surgents were lying. Security video shows that head being tossed out of the alleged killer’s Ocean City, New Jersey, unit and into the hall of his Ocean City Housing Authority building. Surgent, wearing no clothing, is then seen dragging his mom’s corpse into the hallway too. US Shocker: Ex-Harvard Medical School Professor Accused of Impregnating Patient With His Own Sperm 40 Years Ago.

Court papers say once police arrived, Jeffrey repeatedly apologized for killing his mother and was singing the song "Jesus Loves Me" as he was taken into custody.

Jeffrey Surgent is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He was also charged with refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

Surgent, who has a history of mental health issues, was taken to a medical facility before being moved to Cape May County Jail Tuesday, where he is being held without bail, records show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).