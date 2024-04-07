Florida, April 7: Additional charges have been brought against a 23-year-old woman who met and molested a teenage boy while pretending to be a 14-year-old female in Florida, United States. The New York Post reported that the Tampa Police Department detained Alyssa Ann Zinger once again on Thursday, April 4, following the disclosure of four new victims. Prior to this, she was taken into custody in November of last year on suspicion of having sex with at least one minor boy about thirty times and sharing obscene videos with several others.

"The incident did not originate at a local school and Zinger posed as a home-schooled student to communicate with victims online", the Tampa Police Department said in a recent statement. Sex With Student in US: Female Teacher Gets Life Sentence for Sexually Engaging With High School Student for Over 30 Times in Arkansas.

In order to prey on middle school students and have sex acts with younger males, the accused allegedly purported to be a 14-year-old homeschooled girl. Authorities said Zinger sent a pornographic video to many minors over Snapchat and engaged in multiple sexual encounters with the first victim. According to an arrest record, authorities described the first victim as a male middle school student who was between the ages of 12 and 15.

Zinger is currently being prosecuted for eleven charges, including possession of child pornography, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious violence, and sexual cyber harassment. Zinger entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations during her initial court appearance on Friday, forfeiting her right to an arraignment. US Shocker: Woman Charged With Fourth-Degree Criminal Conduct for Allegedly Having Sex With Minor Boys After Fight With Husband in Colorado.

Seeing an adult prey on a youngster and take advantage of them is frightening and distressing. We invite anyone who was a victim of Zinger's to come forward. In order to protect you and others from further harm caused by a predator such as Zinger, the Tampa Police Department will stand by you, Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw had stated earlier. Since then, four more victims have come to the fore.

