California, December 13: Christian Lanng, a co-founder of a tech firm based in San Francisco, United States, is accused of pressuring his former secretary to sign an improper "slave contract," subjecting her to years of unwanted and depressing sexual trauma. The complaint was filed on Thursday, December 7, stating that after employing his executive assistant at Tradeshift, Lanng put the victim under the alleged contract.

The person, identified as Jane Doe in court records, claims that Lanng raped and mistreated her for years. The case also involves the software company Tradeshift. According to the complaint first reported by the Mercury News, Lanng's torture consisted of "inflicting physical pain through various means, urinating on her, and regularly using foreign objects to penetrate her." Russia Horror: Man Keeps Woman as Sex Slave for 14 Years, Arrested After Victim Manages to Escape; Police Recover Sex Toys and Porn CDs From Accused's House.

These unsettling charges surfaced following the executive's removal from his position as CEO earlier this year on the basis of "gross misconduct on multiple grounds." He was fired when management learned of "serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment" against him.

The accuser also claimed, according to the New York Post, that she was fired in 2020 for complaining to human resources about the nine-page "slave contract," which she insisted she was forced to sign. An alleged copy of the contract that was included in the complaint said that Doe had promised to "never refuse him sex even when not wearing the [day] collar" and to "always be sexually available for her master when he needs sex." Malaysia Shocker: Father Used Minor Daughter as Sex Slave for Over 11 Years in Muar Leading Her to Get Pregnant.

It was stated in the contract that Lanng was entitled to "any punishment the master decides to inflict, whether earned or not"; nevertheless, it also said that it was the "master's responsibility" to prevent the lady from dying or suffering lifelong harm. The complainant claims that Lanng violated the woman's rights by hitting her so severely that she bled and by performing sexual activities on inanimate items.

