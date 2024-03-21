New York, March 21: Recent genetic testing in the United States has revealed a startling trend. DNA testing in the US reveals the occurrence of incest is significantly more prevalent than previously believed. Studies have shown that the incidence of children born from incestuous relationships has risen from one in a million, as reported in 1975, to one in 7,000 today.

In a shocking case reported by CNN, Victoria Hill, a 39-year-old woman, discovered through a DNA test that her ex-boyfriend from high school was, in fact, her biological brother. This revelation came to light at a high school reunion where both decided to explore their ancestry through genetic testing. The results not only confirmed their worst fears but also unveiled that the man she believed to be her father was not related to her biologically. Abortion Ban in North Dakota: Governor Signs Law Banning Abortions at Six Weeks Including in Cases of Rape and Incest.

Woman Traumatised After Shocking Revelation

The trauma of such discoveries has been profound, with Hill expressing her distress, "Now I'm looking at pictures of people thinking, well, if he could be my sibling, anybody could be my sibling." Further investigations revealed that Hill had 22 half-siblings, some of whom she had unknowingly interacted with throughout her life.

CNN's report brings attention to the phenomenon of 'accidental incest,' a consequence of unregulated sperm donations used for conception. A notable case that brought this issue to the forefront involved Dr Donald Cline, who was found to have fathered at least 90 children in Indiana. Incest Horror: Three Brothers Jailed for Raping Sister and Child Relatives in Ireland; Parents Found Involved in Sex Assaults Too.

Children conceived through incest are at a heightened risk of congenital disabilities and genetic disorders. Third-party genetic tests, which search for regions of homozygosity (ROH), are used to confirm such cases by identifying identical segments of DNA.

This emerging data underscores the need for more stringent regulations in fertility practices to prevent such occurrences and protect individuals from the potential psychological and health-related consequences of accidental incest.

