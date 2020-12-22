New Delhi, December 22: German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which has developed a vaccine against COVID-19 infection with US pharma giant Pfizer, on Tuesday said it can develop a vaccine against a newly-detected variant of coronavirus in six weeks. Ugur Sahin, a co-founder of BioNTech, also expressed confidence that their COVID-19 vaccine can work against the new strain of coronavirus as well. COVID-19 Vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech Gets Approval From EU Regulator.

"Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant," Ugur Sahin was quoted by news agency AFP as saying. But if needed, he added, "in principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation -- we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks."

