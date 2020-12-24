Rome, December 24: The Catholic Church said on Monday that the use of Covid-19 vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses is "morally acceptable". According to a BBC report, the Vatican said that in the absence of an alternative, such vaccines 'can be used in a good conscience".

The Vatican has therefore urged Catholics to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The Vatican added that while vaccination “must be voluntary ... in the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed”. It further said that those who refuse to use vaccines must do their best to avoid the spread of the infection. Italy and the Vatican Open Churches as Coronavirus Rules Dictate How to Eat, Pray.

Several vaccine candidates were developed using cells derived from foetuses aborted decades ago. But, no foetal cells are present in any of the vaccines.

The Vatican in a statement on Monday said that "All vaccinations recognised as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience with the certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal co-operation with the abortion from which the cells used in the production of the vaccines derive".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).