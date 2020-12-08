Geneva, December 8: A World Health Organisation official, Dr Margaret Harris on Monday said that public health measure have proven to be more beneficial at preventing the rise in COVID-19 cases at a global level. Adding that getting immunity against coronavirus from mere vaccination is still a far off possibility. Countries should focus on improving the public health measures to ensure slow down in the spike of COVID-19 cases worldwide. COVID-19 Transmission Can be Curbed if 60-70% Population is Immune, Says WHO.

“Vaccines are a great tool, they will be very helpful, but the effect of the vaccine in providing some kind of immune barrier is still far off,” said Dr. Margaret Harris at a press briefing in Geneva, in a response to the question about whether the vaccines would come in time to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe, according to a report by Reuters. COVAX Scheme: WHO Hopes to Receive 50 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in First Quarter of 2021 Through Its Global Initiative.

She emphasised on the need of improving the public health measures and initiative worldwide in order to control the spread of coronavirus and prevent further infection.“The things that must be done to prevent an increase, an uptick, a surge or whatever you want to call it are the public health measures,” she added.Earlier in November, WHO had said that studies have revealed that about 60 to 70 per cent of the global population needs to be immune to curb or halt COVID-19 transmission.

