100th Shramik Special Train Carrying Migrant Workers Has Departed From Punjab, Says CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, May 14: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the 100th Shramik special train departed from the state on Thursday. "Happy to share a picture of the 100th Shramik Special Train from Punjab that departed from Ludhiana at 2 PM today for Mau in Uttar Pradesh."

"Thank our officers and staff for their hard work. Also thank Indian Railways and various NGOs assisting the District Administrations in this endeavour," he tweeted. He also informed that on May 13 and 14, COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab are 10 and 11. How to Book Tickets or Register For 'Shramik' Special Trains Meant For Stranded Migrant Workers, Students, Tourists Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Tweet

Happy to share a picture of the 100th Shramik Special Train from Punjab that departed from Ludhiana at 2 PM today for Mau in UP. Thank our officers & staff for their hard work. Also thank Indian Railways & various NGOs assisting the District Administrations in this endeavour. pic.twitter.com/RtJhpS1jQo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 14, 2020

"Surge of the last two weeks appears to have abated but we must continue to remain fully vigilant and observe all safeguards. Special thanks to our Health and Medical Education staff," he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)