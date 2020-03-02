5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Philippines

World. (File Image)

Manila [Philippines], Mar 02 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale hit the eastern Philippines on Sunday, Sputnik reported. The tremors were recorded at 21:19 GMT with an epicentre at the depth of 13 kilometres, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Sunday.Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude.No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)

