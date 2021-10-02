Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated seven years of his critically-acclaimed film Haider. The film, an adaptation of Shakespearean tragedy Hamlet, was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Also starring Tabu, Irrfan Khan and KK Menon, "Haider" is set in the backdrop of insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civilian disappearances. Just 10 Adorable Photos of Shahid Kapoor and Misha Giving Us Major Father-Daughter Goals.

Released worldwide on October 2, 2014, the film opened to widespread critical acclaim and was a commercial success too. In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old star, who has acted in both content rich and mainstream cinema, said the movie helped him find the actor within. "To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go. The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

"But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. Hum Hain!!," he wrote alongside stills from the film. "Haider" was Kapoor's second film with Bhardwaj after "Kaminey". The two later collaborated on "Rangoon", which failed to lure the attention of the audience. The film marked the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after "Maqbool" ("Macbeth") and "Omkara"("Othello").

