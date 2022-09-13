New Delhi, Sep 13: Olympian swimmer Maana Patel won 4 gold and 2 bronze medals at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships that was held in Guwahati. She also won the best female swimmer of the tournament. The four-gold medal includes a new national record in 50 metre backstroke, 100 metre backstroke which was equal to the existing National record, 200 metre backstroke and 4x50 metre mixed medley relay. Additionally, she won two bronze medals in 50 metre freestyle and 4x50 metre mix freestyle relay.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/englands-sarah-glenn-jumps-to-second-position-in-icc-womens-t20i-bowler-rankings-4199938.html

Maana is an international swimmer specialising in backstroke. Backed by an athlete representation company ENGN, she is the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She is also the current 100-metre backstroke national record holder. Her goal is a podium finish at the 2024 Olympics.

