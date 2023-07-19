The makers of A Haunting in Venice unveiled the film's chilling trailer and poster on Wednesday. Based on the author's 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, the film will see Kenneth Branagh return as the famous fictional detective Hercule Poirot. It also stars Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh. A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Michelle Yeoh Says the ‘Best Thing’ About Her Success Is That She No Longer Receives Scripts for Only ‘Chinese or Asian-Looking’ Characters.

Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kenneth Branagh shared interesting details about the film. "It’s the kind of story that tries to create that knot-in-the-stomach sensation and is really such fun to see with a big crowd in a theater. So I’m super happy that we are releasing a story like this in theaters. So, in that sense, it’s a return to embracing the idea of scary stories, be it thrillers, horror or some kind of genre blend," Kenneth Branagh said. 20th Century Studios India releases A Haunting in Venice on September 15.