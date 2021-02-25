Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday announced that shooting has begun for the second season of her much-anticipated thriller drama series Aarya. The Main Hoon Na actor took to her official social media accounts to share the news. She posted an extreme close up picture of her eyes where are luscious locks are seen covering half of her face. Critics’ Choice Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Pratik Gandhi, Manoj Bajpayee Take The Trophies – Check Out the Complete List of Winners.

She went on to compliment the post with a short note dedicated to the film and its team and wrote, "She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 'your wish is our command' I love you guys!!! Let's do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga." To which the director of the series, Ram Madhvani welcomed her by replying, "Welcome back Aarya" in the comments section. Is Sushmita Sen Breaking Up with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl? Actress’ Cryptic Instagram Post Suggests So.

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Tweet Below:

Sen made her comeback with the Indian crime drama web television series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' by eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also featured actor Chandrachur Singh and Vinod Rawat in the first season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)