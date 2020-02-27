AIBA Cancels European Forum 2020 in Italy Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Lausanne [Switzerland], Feb 27 (ANI): The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has cancelled AIBA European Forum 2020 in Assisi, Italy in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.The AIBA European Forum 2020 was scheduled for February 29 but the decision to cancel the forum was taken by the AIBA leadership in the best interests of the delegates."The coronavirus outbreak in Italy worsened and Italy has by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe. Moreover, Italy has imposed strict quarantine restrictions in some regions which could last for weeks. Based on these sad circumstances, we are left with no option but to cancel the EUBC Forum, which was scheduled to take place on February 29th in Assisi," said AIBA Interim President Dr Mohamed Moustahsane.At the same time, the AIBA plans to organise the meeting in 2020 when the situation in Europe becomes better."I hope you and your families stay healthy and that the coronavirus will be eradicated soon. Your health is our priority and we will do this forum when the circumstances are better," addressed Dr Moustahsane to National Federations.A total of 322 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Italy, of whom 10 have died, Chief of the Civil Protection Department and Extraordinary Commissioner for the Coronavirus Emergency Angelo Borrelli has said.Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past a few months.Wuhan city in China has been reported as the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The virus was first detected in Hubei, China and has now spread to many parts of the globe. (ANI)

