The Hindi adaptation of Anne Hathway and Robert De Niro film The Intern has officially been announced. The poster of the movie is out. Amitabh Bachchan has stepped into late Rishi Kapoor's shoes after the latter's demise last year. Deepika Padukone will play Hathway's character in the film. We wonder who will play her cheating partner. Deepika is also co-producing the movie with Warner Bro and Athena NM.

Check out the first poster of The Intern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

