Aligarh, December 31: A middle-aged man was bludgeoned to death in Aligarh district allegedly by his son-in-law and his family, police said. According to Iglas Circle Officer (CO) Bhaware Diksha Arun, the incident occurred on Monday at Nagla Balram. The CO said the victim, Nisar Khan, a resident of village Rigaspuri, received a distress call from his daughter Asma, who had been married three years ago.

She told her father that her husband and his family were torturing her for bringing "insufficient dowry". Accompanied by other family members, Nisar Khan immediately rushed to the village where his daughter resides. Upon arriving at Nagar Balram, it was decided to hold a village panchayat to amicably resolve the issue. UP Shocker: Cleric Booked for Allegedly Raping Woman Multiple Times on Pretext of Curing Her Mental Ailment in Budaun.

"However, during the proceedings, tempers flared and the victim and his family members were brutally attacked by his son-in-law Sameer and half-a-dozen others, who used lathis and bricks to assault the father. Nisar Khan succumbed to his injuries before he could reach the nearby health centre," said the CO. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Upset Over Son’s Second Marriage, Man Kills Six-Year-Old Boy Grandson in Lalitpur.

"Four other members of his family, including his wife and son, were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital here," the officer added. The police have registered a case against seven individuals, including Sameer. All of the accused are currently absconding and the police are searching for them.

