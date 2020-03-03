Amandeep, Ridhima and Pranavi Will Battle It out in Fifth Leg of Hero WPGT

Greater Noida, Mar 3 (PTI) Amandeep Drall would look to keep the winning momentum after her triumph in Bengaluru while debutants Lakhmehar Pardesi and Rhea Jha would target an impressive start to their Pro careers when the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour begins here on Wednesday .

Drall put up a consistent display and led from start to finish while putting it past Vani Kapoor in the fourth leg in Bengaluru.

Winner of the opening leg, Ridhima Dilawari is also back in the fray after playing two weeks in Australia, where she missed the cut.

Pranavi Urs, who has won twice this season, once as an amateur and then as a pro, had a disappointing time in the fourth leg after emerging on top in the second and third legs.

She was Tied-11th with rounds of 77-79-75. She will be hoping to recapture the winning form and collect yet another giant cheque.

Oviya Reddi, who has caught the eye this season with a much improved showing, will be attempting a maiden win, while amateur Asmitha Satish, third last week will hope for a better result.

Ananya Datar will also seek better fortunes.

Gaurika Bishnoi and Neha Tripathi have not yet found the desired form.

Diksha Dagar will skip this leg as she is preparing to defend her Investec South African Women's Open title, while Astha Madan and Tvesa Malik, having confirmed entries too, will also miss this event. PTI

