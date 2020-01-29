Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Amit Shah, JP Nadda to Hold 3 Rallies Each in Delhi Today

Amit Shah at an election rally in Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, January 29: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies each in the national capital today. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows at Rajinder Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar today. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Poised For Win Over BJP, Predicts Congress' Sachin Pilot.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)