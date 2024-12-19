Varun Dhawan enjoys a massive fan following, especially among children. While promoting his upcoming film Baby John in Mumbai, Varun, who is a father to daughter Lara, opened up about how he makes sure to content that can entertain the kids. ‘One of a Kind’: Varun Dhawan Opens Up on Working With Salman Khan in ‘Baby John’, Reveals Receiving THIS Compliment From the Bollywood Superstar (Watch Video).

"Even in films early on in my career I would always concentrate on creating that can be watched by kids. I want to make films that children can watch, they can enjoy, put a smile on their faces and that's why I enjoy a lot with kids," Varun said.

Watch ‘Baby John’ Trailer:

Recently, Varun also appeared on a chat show and opened up about his life changed since his wife Natasha Dalal and he welcomed their daughter Lara.

Varun said, "I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two. I am learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she starts crying, I feel terrified. Sometimes at night, when you are exhausted and she starts crying, I pretend to get up, but Natasha gets us before me and goes to soothe her. No, no...but you have to go because you feel anxious."

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3. Announcing the birth of the daughter, Varun took to Instagram account and dropped a cute video.

The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.In the caption, Varun wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of Baby John, which is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee, the film is slated for release on December 25.