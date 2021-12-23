Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday said that he has finished shooting for his upcoming movie "Bheed", directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with director to announce that the movie has been completed. Bheed: After Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar And Rajkummar Rao Team Up Again For Anubhav Sinha’s Film; Shooting To Start From November.

"And it's a wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. In this 'bheed' (crowd), I have found a good friend. I love you sir," Rao wrote. Bheed: Anubhav Sinha and Rajkummar Rao to Team Up For a Social Drama; Bhushan Kumar to Produce the Project.

Check Out Rajkummar Rao's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Rao's co-star from upcoming movie "Badhaai Do". "Bheed" is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who previously backed the filmmaker's "Thappad".

