Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is all set to enter the 15th season of the popular reality TV show. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, shared the news of him joining the 'Bigg Boss' house on his Twitter handle. Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Movie Review: An Endearing Satire Laced With Humour and Emotional Moments (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Guys it's confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well," he tweeted. Many social media users including Asim sent their best wishes to Umar. Judi Dench and Partner David Mills Had Plans of Marrying Each Other Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown.

Check Out the Tweet Below

Congratulating his elder brother, Asim tweeted, "Congratulations @realumarriaz to be part of #BiggBoss15 Good luck big brother..!" For the unversed, Umar had also made a special appearance on the 'Bigg Boss 13' family special episode. Apart from Umar, the makers have also confirmed the names of 'Bigg Boss OTT' finalists Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal as 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants.

