Hajipur, December 28: Eight wagons of a goods train derailed between Lahaban and Simultala stations under the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway late Friday night, disrupting train operations on both Up and Down lines, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway. According to the Railways, the incident occurred at around 11:25 pm on December 27 at kilometre 344/05. Following the derailment, train operations on both the up and down lines were disrupted. Hajipur Train Derailment: 8 Wagons of Goods Train Derail Between Lahabon and Simultala Stations in Bihar, Restoration Work Underway.

Bihar Train Derailment

Bihar News - 17 wagons of cement laden goods train derail in Jamui. pic.twitter.com/PDPQ2sgKEE — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 28, 2025

Upon receiving the information, Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out restoration work. Restoration work is underway on a war footing, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway. Further details are awaited.

