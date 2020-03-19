Bonnaroo Music Festival Postponed to September Amid Coronavirus Scare

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): After many other music concerts being cancelled, now the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.The 2020 music festival was originally scheduled to take place on June 11 to 14 at Great Stage Park and has now been moved to the weekend of September 24 to 27, reported Variety.The line up of the performances for the festival was announced back in January that included performances of many artists including Tame Impala, Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Lana Del Rey, 1975, Run the Jewels, and Brittany HowardThe official twitter handle of the Bonnaroo festival has put out the announcement that reads: "Bonnaroo will be rescheduled to Sept 24-27, 2020. Updates to come. Can't wait to see you on The Farm! Visit http://Bonnaroo.com for more info."The move to postpone the music festival comes as a rampant measure to restrict the spread of the contagious coronavirus. (ANI)

