Bring Back Maha Students from Mauritius: Chavan to Jaishankar

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said he has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking to bring back to the city 50 students from the state who are stranded in Mauritius.

Chavan said as per information he has Air Mauritius will be sending a special flight to Mumbai on May 9 to take back Mauritius citizens stranded in India.

Therefore, we request you to kindly take measures to bring back Indian students on the same flight from Mauritius to Mumbai, PWD Minister Chavan said in the letter to Jaishankar he shared onTwitter.

In the letter, sent on Monday, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that the students had gone to Mauritius for hotel management internship through a Pune-based consultancy and were supposed to return to India last month.

They, however, were stuck in the island country following the closure of international air services in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, the Congress leader said.

