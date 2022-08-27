New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/PNN): The newly launched 1NE fruit juice promises the perfect combination of authentic flavours and an ever-refreshing feel. This seasoning and beverage brand, under the subsidiary of Livinia foods, USA, aims to bring the finest treat to your taste buds. To inaugurate the launch of the new collection, this house of trendy fruits has collaborated with the renowned actress Mouni Roy.

The newly launched Aloe Vera and Coconut flavours are known for their nutrient goodness and immunity-boosting abilities. With considerable and commendable innovations on the recipe front, 1NE is ready to supply healthy goodness packed in bottles across India.

Also Read | @narendramodi Atal Bridge is Not Only Connecting Two Banks of the Sabarmati River, It is … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

New Exclusive 1NE Flavors

The house of trendy fruits brings in a variety of flavours after multiple rounds of testing. Now with 1NE Beverages by your side, enjoy the goodness of aloe vera-based flavours. The brand new Aloe Vera juices are now available in plenty of flavours ranging from musk melon, cranberry, pomegranate, litchi, orange, kiwi, and many more immunity-boosting combos. These Aloe Vera fruit mixes make for great beverage companions with numerous benefits.

Also Read | Atal Bridge Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad; Here’s Everything You Need to Know About The Iconic Kite-Themed Foot Over Bridge.

On public demand and request, coconut-flavoured drinks have also been introduced. So hydrate yourself with the natural essence of coconut from 1NE's Nata De Coco beverages. All 1NE products have been packed to perfection for the well-being of the consumers. By keeping the goodness of these fruit pulps intact without compromising on the nutrient quality, 1NE Beverages have already won hearts among healthy and conscious eaters.

The renowned and celebrated actress Mouni Roy has now officially signed as the face/ ambassador of 1NE juices. With the goodness of 1NE fruit juices backing her up, Mouni Roy is all set for her upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Apart from these fruit juices, the brand 1NE also caters to sweet and spicy flavours with its range of bread spreads like special cheese, mayonnaise etc. Further, to make your dining a delicious and flavoursome experience, 1NE provides a variety of seasonings. Get your fill of healthy drinks, condiments and foods from 1NE stores and its websites nationwide.

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)