New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/GPRC): "In a nation where banking was considered a privilege, FinTech changed the lives of the common Indian. Where once to create trust in banks you had to take so much effort, now the world's 40 per cent digital transactions are happening here in India" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several companies populate the financial services sector, and while both traditional broking and finance-oriented companies are playing catch up, mastertrust group has disrupted the much-needed modernization of the traditional sector, producing a mutually exclusive relationship between the traditional broking institutions and the financial firms of the country.

Also Read | Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

With increasing globalization and consumerism, there is a dramatic rise in customer expectations, demand for trustworthy, safer services, and a more inclusive financial environment, the traditional broking, new-age DIY investing company, mastertrust, has provided an array of financial products and services for its investors and corporates since the past 37 years.

37 years of mastertrust hasn't just been about establishing the new, but reinforcing the old - along with building relationships and unbiased trust with its loyal customer base, mastertrust Group has been enabling a diverse set of investors to exploit the exciting investment opportunities in the Indian market, with multipoint access to invest in any financial product.

Also Read | Indian App ‘Safecity’ Addressing Gender-Based Violence Wins World Justice Challenge.

Having a base of 270000+ customers across 22+ states, 'legacy' completes the building blocks of the company when Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director, mastertrust spotted a deficiency in the lack of awareness of capital markets among the masses as financial services could only be availed in the metro cities across the country early on. As mastertrust thresholds into its 37 years, the company envisions creating personalized value for its customers, offering them a diversified range of established and pioneering products and services.

Each milestone mastertrust group endured and embraced since 1985 was driven towards the key insight of being a one-stop financial hub for wealth creation and an ideal service provider in the industry. In 1985, the company was incorporated by the name of Aurora Financials Consultant Limited and has ever since worked towards building unbiased yet trusted relationships, customizing your unique financial needs - mastertrust believes in value investing and nurturing healthy investment culture.

Speaking on the colossal occasion, Jashan Arora, Director, mastertrust said, "We are extremely happy to complete 37 successful years in a nation where broking was considered a privilege, an array of financial services to opt from changed the lives of the common Indian. This Bemisaal37Saal has been made possible, thanks to the steadfast support and trust rendered by our customers, partners, and team mastertrust. We reaffirm our commitment to customers by building relationships and unbiased trust with its loyal customer base. The company has been enabling a diverse set of investors to exploit the exciting investment opportunities in the Indian market, with multipoint access to invest in any financial product."

"mastertrust has been built on values and convictions. We do not measure our success in numbers, but the impact we have had on our employees, their families, customers, industry, ecosystem, and the local communities," he said.

"Our purpose has been to create opportunities for those who don't have them, build compelling products for our customers, and serve geographical locations that have not been served before. We want to continue being a catalyst for change, inspiring others, and emerging as a top wealth creator, all the while serving those whom we impact more broadly and deeply," Jashan added.

With the rise of Financial services-oriented innovations and models, buoyed by the robust digital infrastructure and widespread internet penetration in the country, the future of mastertrust tilts toward adapting the new ever-evolving technologies in the Financial ecosystem and along with building the new, the company plans to stay true to its current base and make it more customer-centric to further their vision of a Digital India.

mastertrust is one of India's leading diversified financial services conglomerates. It provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and corporates. mastertrust group, established in 1985, has been driven by a vision to be a well-diversified financial shop for wealth creation and an ideal service provider in the business.

https://mastertrust.co.in/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)