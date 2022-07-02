Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): As part of its efforts to enhance the social security net through retail health products, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd has launched a Complete Healthcare Insurance plan with added features for individual consumers. The product is a comprehensive health insurance cover that includes a slew of new features, including 14 base and 26 add-on covers to protect policyholders from escalating medical costs. Additionally, it has five product variants to cater to various customer segments. It covers medical expenses incurred by the insured due to hospitalization/domiciliary hospitalization in the event of a sudden illness, accident, or any surgery required in the course of any disease that has developed during the policy period.

While announcing the launch of the Complete Health Insurance plan, Sharad Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Sompo, said, "An effective health insurance is a prime foundation of social security. The set of new features in our policy provides customers with a variety of add-on coverages while keeping the premium rates affordable. The uncertainties that all of us face today, be it financial or in terms of health and wellbeing, invigorates the need for having a comprehensive health insurance cover".

The health insurance segment has witnessed a massive sentimental change post covid. The need for a policy that can provide effective and wide coverage against health uncertainties has gained momentum with the Indian masses, resulting in a huge rise in subscriptions of health-related policies.

This policy provides comprehensive coverage that can be renewed indefinitely. It offers a wide range of Sum Insured options, up to Rs 50 Lac, at a competitive premium rate. Further, the policyholders can expect a premium waiver for the fourth year of the policy. The differentiating characteristic of the policy is a one-year waiting period for certain specific ailments along with a reduced waiting time for pre-existing diseases. Other salient features of the policy include OPD and maternity coverage along with Emergency Assistance Services that can be availed the world over.

The key features of the Complete Healthcare Insurance Product are:

* Policy Tenure: 1 Year, 2 Year, 3 Year

* Sum Insured: Wide range of Sum Insured up to Rs 50 Lac

* Plan Types: Essential, Privilege, Plus, Premier, Executive, Digi - Pro

* Entry Age: 18 Years to 75 Years, For Children - 91 Days to 25 Years

* Relationships Covered: Up to 20 relationships are covered

* Base Covers:- In-patient Treatment - Day-Care Procedures, Post Hospitalisation, Domiciliary Expenses, Organ Donor, Ambulance Charges, Pre-Hospitalisation.

- Out-Patient Treatment - Mother and Child-Care Benefit, Dental Treatment (Accident Only),

Ayush Benefit, Daily Cash for Accompanying Child, Vaccination, Convalescence Benefit

- Restore Benefit - In case Insured exhausts Base Sum Insured (SI) and No Claim Bonus in a policy year, then the Company will restore SI equal to Base SI.

- Tax benefit - under sections 80 D, 10 D

Universal Sompo is a Joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 117 offices countrywide with representation through its digitally enabled employees. It has a strong distribution network of Agents, Point of salespersons, Bank Branches, Automobile Dealers, Brokers, Common Service Centres, and Digital Platforms.

The company offers 205 IRDAI-approved products and 1494 Add-on covers, ranging from Motor, Accident and Health, Home for Individuals, Shopkeepers Package, Crop and other non-life packages for SMEs, Fire, Marine, Engineering, Employee's Benefit, Project Insurance, Liability, and other special products for Corporates. Microinsurance covers the Rural segment.

The company maintains its Claims settlement ratio at 98.27 per cent and has robust technology architecture to serve its customers nationwide.

