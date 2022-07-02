Nagpur, July 2. In a shocking incident, a minor student allegedly stabbed his classmate with a knife after an argument broke out between them while playing football in the school premises in Nagpur. The injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital while Gittikhadan police reached the spot to investigate the matter.

The incident happened on Wednesday and both the students are studying in Class 9 in Nagpur's Centre Point School, reported India Today.

According to the police, a few students were playing football in the school playground when a Class 9 student arrived on the field. Subsequently, a fight broke out between the boys, after one of them was allegedly hit by the football. Punjab Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Kitchen Knife in Ludhiana; Wife, Son Held

In no time, the fight escalated, following which, in a fit of rage, one of them went inside the classroom, took out a knife from his bag and stabbed the other.

The other students present in the field alerted the teacher, who rushed to the spot and took the injured victim to the hospital. Meanwhile, the family members of the injured student filed a complaint with the Gittikhadan police. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter.

The report quoted Bapu Dhare, Senior Inspector of Gittikhadan Police Station, Nagpur, said, "Since the accused student in this case is a minor, the police will soon send the report of this case to the Juvenile Court."

