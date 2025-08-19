From Dubai to Silicon Valley, Abhishek Jagtap is redefining software services with AI-driven innovation and unmatched execution.

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], August 19: In just three years, Abhishek Jagtap, Founder & CEO of CodeSquare Labs, has emerged as one of the most recognized young names in the global software development industry. At only 23, Abhishek has successfully built a high-performance development team that delivers cutting-edge solutions to clients across the US, UAE, UK, India, and Silicon Valley.

Also Read | Ambati Rayudu Claims Boundary Rope Was Pushed Back During Break Before Surya Kumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch in Last Over (Watch Video).

Specializing in AI, fintech, real estate tech, e-commerce, edtech, and Web3, CodeSquare Labs has become the trusted technology partner for MNCs, high-growth startups, and traditional enterprises looking to scale fast.

"We're not just building software -- we're building competitive advantage for our clients," says Abhishek. "Our goal is to merge world-class engineering with AI-powered innovation to help businesses dominate their industries."

Also Read | Ghaziabad Tragedy: IAS Aspirant Richa Sachan Dies After Her Bullet Collides With Car While Saving Stray Dog.

From helping finance giants streamline operations with AI to transforming old-school businesses into digital powerhouses, Abhishek's approach is rooted in quality, speed, and scalability. His team's portfolio includes everything from enterprise-grade fintech platforms to Web3 marketplaces and AI-driven automation tools.

In addition to his work with CodeSquare Labs, Abhishek also leads a successful marketing agency, AAS Media, specializing in digital marketing, performance marketing, and social media management, helping businesses elevate their online presence.

With a commitment to staying ahead of the technology curve, Abhishek Jagtap is positioning CodeSquare Labs as a global leader in software services -- trusted by some of the most demanding industries in the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)