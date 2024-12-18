SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, proudly announces the successful completion of the 2024-25 Final Placement Process, achieving an impressive 100% placements for all eligible students in the Batch of 2023-25. This remarkable achievement underscores SIDTM's commitment to providing world-class education and preparing its students for leadership roles in the rapidly evolving fields of digital transformation and telecom management.

Also Read | 'Get Inspired by Courage of Great Veer Savarkar': As Veer Savarkar Airport Begins International Operations, PM Narendra Modi Urges for a Visit to Cellular Jail.

Key Highlights of SIDTM's Placement Season for the Batch of 2023-25:

- 100% final placement rate achieved within 14 days

Also Read | Karnal: Septuagenarian Couple Ends 43-Year Marriage With INR 3 Crore Divorce Alimony After 11-Year Court Battle.

- Diverse roles are offered across industries such as telecom, consulting, digital transformation, data analytics, and business strategy.

- Top recruiters from multinational corporations, startups, and leading firms across various sectors

- Strong corporate partnerships that ensure a continuous flow of placement opportunities for SIDTM students

The 100% placement record within just 14 placement days highlights SIDTM's unwavering dedication to academic excellence and its deep industry connections. It is a testament to the institute's forward-thinking curriculum, rigorous training programs, and strong relationships with industry leaders and recruiters. Over the years, SIDTM has built a reputation for producing highly skilled, industry-ready graduates who are equipped to drive innovation in the digital and telecom sectors.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and their exceptional performance in securing placements with top companies across industries," said Dr. CA. Abhijit Chirputkar, Director of SIDTM Pune. "This remarkable placement success reflects the tireless efforts of our students, the guidance provided by our esteemed faculty members, and the continuous support of our alumni and industry partners. Our sincere thanks to the Placements and Corporate Interface Team for their commitment and hard work in making this achievement possible.."

Throughout the placement season, SIDTM's Corporate Interface Team worked diligently to bring in top recruiters from diverse industries, ensuring that students were offered a wide range of roles that matched their skill sets. The final placements saw students being recruited by leading companies in sectors such as telecommunications, digital transformation, data analytics, business strategy, consulting etc.

SIDTM also extends its heartfelt thanks to its alumni, industry partners, and the Placement and Corporate Interface Team for their continuous support in fostering an ecosystem of success. Their unwavering trust and confidence in SIDTM's talent have been instrumental in this landmark achievement.

Programmes Offered by SIDTM

MBA in Digital and Telecom Management: A two-year full-time MBA program that combines cutting-edge digital technologies including telecom with comprehensive business management knowledge to prepare students for the evolving needs of the industry.

Eligibility Criteria

For the MBA in Digital and Telecom Management, applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) and must have appeared for the SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test).

About SIDTM Pune:

Symbiosis Institute of Digital & Telecom Management (SIDTM), Pune, is a leading institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), specialising in digital and telecom management education. Established with a vision to bridge the gap between technology and management, SIDTM offers cutting-edge MBA that equip students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge. With a curriculum focused on digital transformation, telecom strategy, data analytics, and emerging technologies, SIDTM prepares its students for leadership roles in dynamic and competitive industries. The institute is committed to fostering academic excellence, industry collaboration, and innovation, making it a preferred destination for aspiring professionals.

For more information, visit sidtm.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)